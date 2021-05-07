It was a dramatic count at the English Institute of Sport that saw Sheffield Labour not only lose control of the council after a decade but lose its leader Bob Johnson.

The first Conservative councillor in Sheffield for two decades was also voted in. Lewis Chinchen will represent Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward which is within the constituency of Conservative MP Miriam Cates.

Votes are counted in Sheffield as part of the local elections. Pic: Molly Williams

Counters spread out across the athletics track and basketball courts and sat behind protective screens at EISS as a restricted number of candidates scrutinised the process and eagerly awaited the results.

Ward by ward, council chief executive and returning officer Kate Josephs stood on stage alone and announced who had won each seat.

Overall, Labour lost eight seats, five to the Green Party and three to the Liberal Democrats.

Deals will now have to be struck to decipher who will take control of the council.

It was the first local elections since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as last year’s race was cancelled due to the virus.

As well as city councillors, residents voted on a referendum on how the council is run and for a police and crime commissioner for South Yorkshire.

Some in Ecclesfield also voted for parish councillors and those living in Broomhill, Broomfield, Endcliffe, Summerfield or Tapton voted on a referendum on whether to adopt a neighbourhood plan.