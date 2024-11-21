Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Skaith is commissioning research into how many farmers across his region of York and North Yorkshire will be within scope of the reforms to agricultural and business property relief.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “The combined authority is going to lead a piece of work with our regional partners, such as the Country Land and Business Association and the National Farmers’ Union, to really identify what this policy means for York and North Yorkshire.

“Quite rightly there is concern about how, for many years now, farmers have had a tough time, from Brexit, from cheaper imports and the cost of living with energy prices.”

The mayor said the piece of work would cover “not only what it means for the farmers, but what other impacts it could potentially have, and how we could look to mitigate that”.

Measures announced in the Chancellor’s first Budget last month could see farmers pay an effective rate of 20 per cent inheritance tax on assets over £1 million.

Mayor David Skaith. Credit: York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority | York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

Previously, farmers were exempt to allow family farms to be passed down through the generations.

It follows a dispute between the Treasury and agricultural groups, such as the CLA, about how many farmers will be impacted.

Ms Reeves has maintained that the figure will be in the hundreds, however the NFU says new research shows 75 per cent of working farms will be within scope.

Mr Skaith said he was “confident” in the Treasury’s figures and the combined authority’s research was about “scoping out the bigger picture as well and how we can support the farming community going forward”.

Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget which introduce new taxes on farms worth more than £1 million. Picture date: Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Yesterday, Mr Skaith attended a roundtable under the combined authority’s Grow Yorkshire group, which included the NFU, the CLA and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society “to discuss their concerns”.

The mayor has made agriculture, food and farming his top priority for driving growth across the region.

“It was about reassuring them that farming and agriculture and everything around rural life is a top priority for us,” he said.

“I understand their concerns, but I think what we also need to understand is we’ve had 14 years from the previous Conservative government, who have let the country as a whole down.

“We have inherited a really big mess financially. You don’t have to look very far to see the state of frontline services right across our country which impacts our rural communities as much as anywhere.

“The availability of doctor’s appointments, our rural schools falling down, the huge lack of investment particularly into transport in our region.”

Mr Skaith said he did not agree with comments made by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, at PMQs, that organisations like the NFU were “scaremongering” with their figures.

He said: “I’m not going to go down the route of scaremongering, there are obviously concerns.