Mr Dromey, married to party grandee Harriet Harman, is understood to have died from natural causes at his flat in Birmingham this morning.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Dromey’s family by the Labour Partythis afternoon said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.

Handout photo issued by UK parliament of Labour MP for Birmingham and Erdington Jack Dromey in September 2021

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Mr Dromey as an MP who “lived his commitment to social justice every day”.

Sir Keir said: “The proud son of Irish parents, Jack Dromey dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement, becoming deputy general secretary of the UK’s largest trade union and then a Labour MP.

“From supporting the strike at the Grunwick film processing laboratory, when he met Harriet, through to being elected to represent Birmingham Erdington in 2010, Jack lived his commitment to social justice every day.

“Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across Parliament.