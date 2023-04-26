Labour pledges 'apprenticeships renaissance' as part of new national mission

Labour has pledged an “apprenticeships renaissance” ahead of unveiling its national mission to break down barriers to opportunity.

The party said that it will reform and expand apprenticeships, highlighting figures which suggest that apprenticeship starters in Yorkshire have fallen by over 16,000 since the Conservatives came to power.

The drop-off by almost 30 per cent from the levels seen in 2010, has also seen the numbers of starters fall significantly since the Government reformed apprenticeships in 2017.

The move comes as the party seeks to target Tory-held marginal seats at the next election, with party analysis identifying 47 constituencies that the party promised to “level up” which have seen apprenticeships starts fall more than a quarter.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Bridget Phillipson, Shadow Secretary of State for Education addresses party members and delegates on the final day of the Labour Party on September 28, 2022 in Liverpool, England The Labour Party hold their annual conference in Liverpool this year. Issues on the agenda are the cost of living crisis, including a call for a reinforced windfall tax, proportional representation and action on the climate crisis. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Labour’s offer will see an expansion of the training courses that the Government’s apprenticeship levy can be spent on, as well as recruiting over a thousand careers advisors for schools which will help deliver two weeks worth of work experience for every young person.

The party says this will be funded through an end to tax breaks to private schools.

In addition, a Labour government would establish Skills England, a body which will mean that businesses, training providers, and unions can help shape the skills of the future job market to match their needs for the future.

It is understood that Labour will set out further details on its “national mission” to break down opportunity at the end of May, with reforms to education and childcare aimed at raising standards to deliver equality.

It comes as a Labour shadow minister said that Yorkshire will lead the way in the “apprenticeships renaissance” needed to fulfil its ambitions for growth through investment in green energy.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post at the Advanced Manufacturing Park near Sheffield, Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said: “I believe that we need to reform the apprenticeships levy to turn it into a “growth and skills levy” so that we've got more opportunities for people right throughout their lives to take on new skills.

“With the changes that we're seeing in technology with the shift to net zero, we'll need opportunities for people to take on new skills and to learn right throughout their lives.

“I know from speaking to businesses that are really keen to be involved in making sure that young people have got the skills and the knowledge that you'll need for the future.

“When I speak to young people, and it was true today when I met with a number of the apprentices, they say that they don't feel they're always well prepared in terms of careers guidance and work experience.”

In the Conservative 2015 manifesto, the party pledged to support three million new apprenticeships “so young people acquire the skills to succeed”.

More recently Jeremy Hunt announced in his budget that a new type of apprenticeships for the over-50s would be brought forward to tackle high numbers of early retirement.

While Rishi Sunak was Chancellor in 2022 he suggested that the apprenticeship levy would be reviewed, which the Treasury later backtracked on, claiming that there was no formal review into the scheme.

Toby Perkins MP, Labour’s Shadow Skills Minister, said: “Labour will start a renaissance in apprenticeships as part of a national focus on boosting Britain’s skills by turning the Tories’ failed apprenticeships levy into a ‘Growth and Skills Levy’.