Labour's Brexit policy was to blame, says key Jeremy Corbyn ally Richard Burgon

Have your say

Labour's Richard Burgon has admitted that the party's position on holding another EU referendum "did fail".

The shadow justice secretary, a key ally for outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn, blamed Labour's catastrophic defeat on it being the "Brexit election" and defended the party's socialist manifesto.

READ MORE: Caroline Flint: The voters of South Yorkshire are not "stupid" .

On Labour's Brexit position, he told Sky's Ridge On Sunday: "I think it was right to attempt to bring the country together on that basis. Did it fail? We've got to be open, it did fail.

"It was a disastrous election result and for that we are truly sorry."

He criticised the Sun and Daily Mail newspapers for conducting a "character assassination" against Mr Corbyn.

"I think the biggest mistake the Labour Party made was perhaps underestimating the desire for people who had voted Leave to leave the European Union," Mr Burgon added.

He backed shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader and said he is "considering" running as her deputy.