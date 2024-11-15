Labour to allow local authorities to bring in inflation-busting council tax rises

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communities minister Matthew Pennycook said the Government expects this will raise an additional £1.8 billion in 2025-26, adding that business rates and funding connected to new homes will contribute £600 million.

The new Labour administration will continue with current rules that allow councils in England to increase tax rates by up to 3 per cent, plus an additional 2 per cent for those authorities providing adult social care.

After several years of high inflation, the consumer price index has now dropped to 1.7 per cent which is below the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target.

This means the average band D council tax household faces an above-inflation increase amounting to more than £100 next year.

There has been much speculation from the Conservatives about whether Labour may look to increase council tax, or remove the single occupancy discount.

New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch brought it up regularly when she used to quiz Angela Rayner at local government questions in the House of Commons, and asked Sir Keir Starmer about it at her second PMQs on Wednesday.

Responding to an urgent question from the Conservatives yesterday, Mr Pennycook told the Commons: “Decisions on the council tax levels to set or whether to hold a referendum to go beyond the referendum principles sits with councils.

“But the Government has been clear that it expects the threshold to be maintained at the current level set by the previous government.”

Mr Pennycook said the Conservatives created a “mess” in local government, adding: “That’s why at the Budget we announced over £4 billion in new local government funding, including an additional £1.3 billion in the local government finance settlement.”

Councils wishing to increase tax rates by more than the up-to-5 per cent cap are required to receive Government permission or hold a referendum.

Bankrupt Birmingham City Council was allowed to hike council tax by 21 per cent over two years to tackle its huge funding shortfalls after the Commonwealth Games.

The Local Government Association fears more councils may follow in the years to come.

A recent report found that one in four councils in England say they will have to apply for an emergency government bailout over the next two years to stave off bankruptcy.

While research by the union Unison found that Bradford City Council’s estimated shortfall was even bigger than Birmingham’s at £126 million.

That represents almost 22 per cent of Bradford’s revenue and is the second highest funding gap across Britain after Hampshire County Council at £132 million.

In December, Bradford requested exceptional financial support otherwise it said it would go bankrupt.

The council asked for £80 million in support for the 2023-24 financial year and £140 million for the current one, blaming “national austerity measures, inflation and increased demand”.

Leeds City Council, the second biggest in the country, was 10th on the funding gap list, with an estimated shortfall of £64.6 million.

North Yorkshire Council is currently trying to fill a £48 million black hole, by making changes to its home-to-school transport provision.

He said: “People probably think that we raise council tax and keep it all, but a large part of council tax goes down to London then comes back in a grant.

“Fiscal devolution would be very helpful, and then having the certainty of a fixed sum of money for a certain period of time is also useful, as that would allow us to plan.

“It really is an anomaly that someone can pay less in council tax for your mansion in London, than for a house in North Yorkshire.

“That’s just not right - there needs to be change.”

Coun Pete Marland, chair of the Local Government Association’s economy and resources board, explained that councils face a funding shortfall of more than £6 billion over the next two years “just to keep services as they are”.

He argued elected councillors should have the power to set council tax rates locally, instead of central government, saying: “No other tax increase is subject to the extra cost of a referendum, as all other taxes are rightly seen to be within the mandate of the elected government.