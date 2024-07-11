Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Take Back Control Bill, which will grant further powers to local and regional leaders, is set to feature in the King’s Speech next week.

It is expected that greater control over transport and planning will be handed to the metro mayors, like West Yorkshire’s Tracy Brabin and South Yorkshire’s Oliver Coppard. Currently only the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has oversight of big development projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, this would allow the big mayoralties to plan housing and transport infrastructure together. There is also hope that the regional leaders will get more flexibility over their budgets.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Tracy Brabin Mayor of West Yorkshire, during a meeting with English regional mayors, at No 10 Downing Street. Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Andrew Carter, the chief executive of the Centre for Cities, told the Yorkshire Post: “This is an opportunity to think about where the ultimate control sits. I would definitely encourage them to introduce in the act, that the presumption is in favour of devolution rather than the ultimate decision still lying with the government of the day.”

The government has already announced that powers to set work, health and skills plans for unemployed people will be moved over to mayors.

Liz Kendall will unveil this alongside Labour’s “back to work” plan in Leeds today alongside Ms Brabin at Smart Works, a charity which supports women into employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Work and Pensions Secretary said: “It is time for change in every corner of the country. We’ll create more good jobs, make work pay, transform skills, and overhaul jobcentres, alongside action to tackle the root causes of worklessness including poor physical and mental health.

“Change delivered by local areas for local people, driving growth and delivering opportunity and prosperity to everyone, wherever they live.”

Ahead of the election, Sir Keir Starmer said Labour would bring “a full fat approach to devolution”. “A new Take Back Control Act that sets a presumption towards devolution, and new powers for mayors over transport, skills, energy, and planning, so they can rejuvenate our high streets and generate growth for every town and city,” he added.

Mr Carter added: “The Take Back Control Act can be very clear and send a signal that the presumption can be towards devolution unless there’s a convincing argument for not allowing that. The Secretary of State would have to very deliberately lay out the reasons for doing that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Labour government set out its stall for devolution by convening the first meeting of all of England metro mayors in Downing Street with Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Ms Rayner said: “For too long a Westminster government has tightly gripped control and held back opportunities and potential for towns, cities and villages across the UK.

“That’s meant misguided decisions devastating the lives of working people, while our elected local leaders are forced to beg for scraps at the whim of Whitehall.

“It’s time to take back control, and this new government is focused on setting that potential free, with a full reset of our relationship with local government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of South Yorkshire, Mr Coppard, wrote to the Prime Minister urging “greater devolution”. He said this is “the platform that will allow us to grow South Yorkshire’s economy, attract investment, create more good jobs in the industries of the future, and give people the opportunities to stay near and go far”.