Labour urges local leaders to accept greater transport, housing and planning powers to widen devolution

The new Labour government has pledged to reset relations between Whitehall and the regions, and has already invited the metro mayors to Downing Street.

In her first letter to local leaders, Angela Rayner urged councils without devolved powers to “partner with the government to deliver the most ambitious programme of devolution this country has ever seen”.

Ms Rayner wants local authorities and regions without mayors to take control of sectors like transport, housing and planning, and she cited Yorkshire as a great success story.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The Deputy Prime Minister referenced Boeing and McLaren’s bases in South Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire’s success as the UK’s fastest growing digital industry outside the capital.

Ms Rayner said: “For too long, Westminster government has tightly gripped control and held back opportunities and potential for towns, cities, and villages across the country.

“Last week, with the Prime Minister, I had the pleasure of meeting the metro Mayors in England.

“We discussed how to have proper, grown up conversations around economic growth, and how to deliver that through better housing, skills, and jobs for local people.

"I want to work with more places to help them use these enhanced powers - because I want to drive growth in every part of the country.

“For any area considering it, now is the time to take the plunge and speak to us about how we can work with you to transform your regions."

The government is set to include the Take Back Control Bill as part of the King’s Speech tomorrow, which will widen and deepen devolution.

Sir Keir Starmer has also announced the creation of a Council of Nations and Regions, which will include the Prime Minister, leaders of the devolved governments and metro mayors.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, hailed the changes as feeling like a “new dawn”.

She met the new Chancellor in Leeds last week, alongside fellow Yorkshire mayors Oliver Coppard and David Skaith.

“Let’s not underestimate the power of this moment, that Rachel [Reeves] has chosen to come to Yorkshire and meet three Yorkshire mayors,” she said.

“The conversation about deeper devolution is going to be incredibly helpful, because we’re going to be in those rooms and round the table talking about us.

“What has happened for the last three years is decisions are being made about us, without us. You saw what happened with HS2, that was pulled overnight without talking to local leaders.

“It’s not just disrespectful, it’s also idiotic because there’s no room for any solutions to problems because you’ve already made the decision from Whitehall and Westminster.