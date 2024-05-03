Labour’s David Skaith wins ‘truly historic’ mayoral contest ‘in Sunak’s backyard’
Thursday was the first time voters in York and North Yorkshire voted for a regional mayor, with Mr Skaith securing about a third of the vote.
The result will be a blow to Rishi Sunak, bringing a defeat in an area previously considered a Conservative stronghold and containing his own constituency of Richmond.
A Labour Party spokesman said the result was “truly historic”, adding: “Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is now winning in Rishi Sunak’s backyard.
“The Prime Minister’s own constituents have taken a look at the two parties and chosen Labour.”
Mr Skaith won 66,761 votes, with Conservative Keane Duncan coming second on 51,967 and Liberal Democrat Felicity Cunliffe-Lister coming third on 30,867.
