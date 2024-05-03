Labour’s David Skaith wins ‘truly historic’ mayoral contest ‘in Sunak’s backyard’

Labour’s David Skaith has won the York and North Yorkshire mayoral election, securing victory in the Prime Minister’s own backyard.
By Christopher McKeon
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:57 BST

Thursday was the first time voters in York and North Yorkshire voted for a regional mayor, with Mr Skaith securing about a third of the vote.

The result will be a blow to Rishi Sunak, bringing a defeat in an area previously considered a Conservative stronghold and containing his own constituency of Richmond.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre) with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and David Skaith the Labour candidate for the York and North Yorkshire Mayoral Election, during a visit to the village of Cawood, Selby, North Yorkshire, as they set out new plans for the first ever government-backed Rural Crime Strategy to tackle the issues blighting communities outside of Britain's towns and cities. Danny Lawson/PA WireLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre) with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and David Skaith the Labour candidate for the York and North Yorkshire Mayoral Election, during a visit to the village of Cawood, Selby, North Yorkshire, as they set out new plans for the first ever government-backed Rural Crime Strategy to tackle the issues blighting communities outside of Britain's towns and cities. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A Labour Party spokesman said the result was “truly historic”, adding: “Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is now winning in Rishi Sunak’s backyard.

“The Prime Minister’s own constituents have taken a look at the two parties and chosen Labour.”

Mr Skaith won 66,761 votes, with Conservative Keane Duncan coming second on 51,967 and Liberal Democrat Felicity Cunliffe-Lister coming third on 30,867.

