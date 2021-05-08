Mr Evison won the election with a total of 79,534 votes, 71,554 first preferences and 7,980 second preferences. Labour police commissioner Keith Hunter came second with 71,615 votes, 61,859 first preferences and 9,756 second preferences while Liberal Democrat Bob Morgan was eliminated after the first round of counts.

Mr Evison told the Local Democracy Reporter Scheme following his victory he felt "elated" to have been elected but was not surprised despite a late entry into the race after previous Conservative candidate Craig Ulliott dropped out amid allegations of dishonesty about his past.

Conservative Humberside police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison

He said his priorities after his swearing in next Thursday, May 14 would be getting to grips with his new role, public outreach and drawing up a new policing plan which he aims to unveil by the Autumn.

The incoming PCC is currently mayor of North Lincolnshire and serves on its council. He also chairs the Humberside Police and Crime Panel but is understood to be preparing to step down.

Mr Hunter all but conceded defeat while the votes were still being counted at Bridlington Spa earlier today (Saturday, May 8).

He said he left office after taking the "basket case" Humberside Police on to be one of the most improved forces in the country. He added he had also fallen victim to Labour's lack of policies and direction nationally.

Mr Hunter said: "Labour don't have any policies, you can't have a major party going into an election with any policies. It's like having a shop with an empty front window and hoping that someone will enter."

Mr Evison, a Conservative councillor, said following his victory his first priority would establishing himself in the role having recently served as chair of the Humberside Police and Crime Panel.

He added he wanted to tackle rural crime, improve the reporting of crime generally, get more police on the streets and tackle drugs and antisocial behaviour.

The new PCC will officially take office next Thursday, May 14 following his swearing in, with Mr Hunter to remain in post in the meantime.

He hails from Barton upon Humber and worked in the steel industry in Scunthorpe for 40 years, spending 20 as an electrical engineer before becoming production manager.

He has also been a Barton town councillor for 16 years, has served as a school governor for eight and chair of the board for the last three years.

The new PCC is a keen biker and leads the Barton Bike Night Committee which organises the town's yearly event which has previously attracted thousands of bikers and visitors.