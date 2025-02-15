Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trained actress who went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, she defeated Labour’s Jack Diamond – an upset that made him the only cabinet minister to lose his seat in 1970.

It was her sixth attempt to get into the Commons but she never lost an election thereafter.

She was born Sarah Amelia Viner in Dublin in July 1928 but brought up in Sheffield, where her father founded his eponymous steel and cutlery company, holder of the royal warrant for King George V.

British Conservative politician Sally Oppenheim-Barnes during the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, UK, October 1966. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Sarah – she changed her first name in 1968 – attended Sheffield High School before her theatrical training and afterwards became a social worker in London before eventually changing careers to politics.

During her time at Westminster she was shadow secretary for prices and consumer protection – the only woman in the shadow cabinet – and carried a shopping basket when out in public to demonstrate the effects of inflation.

When Mrs Thatcher became Prime Minister she made Mrs Oppenheim-Barnes her minister for consumer affairs.

She was, however, very far from a regular consumer, holding shares and directorships in several prominent companies including Boots the Chemist.

Made a life peer in 1989, she married the Gloucester missile manufacturer John Barnes in 1984 following the death of her first husband, Henry Oppenheim, four years earlier.