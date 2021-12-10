A high street in Nottingham

A full “lessons learned” review should be commissioned immediately, ahead of the full Covid inquiry which is scheduled to start in the New Year, the Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Committee have said today.

The ‘Supporting our High Streets through Covid-19’ report looks and the range of help measures that have been available to businesses throughout the pandemic, such as alterations to licenses.

However it also takes into account the stumbling blocks firms have faced as the last two year “dramatically changed our high streets.”

These include measures such as social distancing, Test and Trace and guidance on face coverings.

A separate inquiry into coronavirus’ impact on town high streets, the committee say, is necessary as a result of the immediacy of the challenges, with shops facing issues right now, even though they say it may also be something that is considered in the main inquiry too.

Shopping habits have also altered dramatically since 2020, with the shift to online retail speeding up and more people ordering things in as they work from home.

An online sales tax and the revenue this generates would be welcome funds to reduce business rates for retailers, the committee suggest.

Business rates have faced some intense discussion in recent months as part of the pandemic recovery, with Chancellor and Yorkshire MP Rishi Sunak announcing a reform package in the Autumn Budget, which will slash the costs by around £7 billion overall.

Chair of the committee and Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts said: “The Covid-19 pandemic dramatically changed our high streets almost overnight, with the pandemic accelerating existing consumer trends and introducing new ones.

“To help build the resilient, thriving high streets of the future, it’s vital that Government facilitates a long-term, holistic approach both to the planning and to the regeneration funding of our town centres.

“The Government should look at how it can support strategies which bring together local councils, business partners, and the local community in developing high streets which capitalise on local heritage and experiences and which combine a mix of uses, including retail, hospitality, green-spaces, and arts and culture.

“An immediate ‘lessons learned’ review is necessary to examine the impact of the handling of the pandemic on the high street.