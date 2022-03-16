Leeds Bradford Airport expansion protesters decide to keep £30k of donations despite victory

Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) raised the money to pay for legal representation at an inquiry in September, when an independent planning inspector was due to decide whether controversial plans for a new £150m terminal should have been approved by Leeds City Council.

The airport announced last week that the proposals have been scrapped because the Government’s decision to order a planning inquiry had resulted in “excessive delays”, but it will revert to approved plans to upgrade and extend the current terminal.

GALBA, which is an unincorporated association, said it plans to keep the £32,852 raised because “the fight isn’t over” and it needs “high-quality legal advice”.

Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport has been campaigning against plans for a new £150m terminal

”The airport’s bosses still claim they can increase the number of day and night time flights. So we will have to continue the fight against this assault on public health and our environment,” the group wrote on its website.

“Even though the public inquiry has been cancelled, LBA’s recent claims mean that we still need high quality legal advice and we may need to take further legal action to stop any breach of the existing rules. That means we will continue to incur costs.

“We will also continue working with other campaigns in the UK aiming to limit airport expansion, as well as supporting legal moves to ensure the government takes its climate commitments seriously by not allowing unrestricted aviation growth.”

Anyone who wants to discuss their donation and ask for a refund is being asked to contact GALBA directly.

Leeds City Council granted planning permission for a new terminal at the airport in Yeadon in February 2021, despite almost 2,000 objections, but Housing Secretary Michael Gove ‘called in’ the decision 11 months later.

The owner of Leeds Bradford Airport - Australian firm AMP Capital - said it wanted to replace the existing terminal, which was built in the 1960s, with a modern facility that is more energy efficient by 2023.

But objectors claimed the development will lead to an increase in passenger numbers and flights, which will generate more harmful emissions.