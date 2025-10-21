A house in the grounds of a cemetery is to be sold off to raise extra funds for the cash-strapped city council.

Leeds City Council has put the Lodge at Otley Cemetery up for sale to help tackle its worsening financial position.

A council report said the property had been deemed surplus to requirements and a sale would save on maintenance costs.

It said: “The Lodge is a detached stone lodge located on the entrance to Otley Cemetery.

“The Lodge is vacant and whilst it is in council ownership the responsibilities will remain with the council.

“A disposal will remove these responsibilities and associated costs, plus generate a capital receipt.”

The council said it needed to save more than £100m this financial year and was already overspent by almost £30m on its budget for 2025/26.

An auction of the property on Cross Green was deemed the best way of selling it, the report said.

It said: “There is a risk that the Lodge may not sell.