Leeds council rejects Victoria Gate digital billboard plan over design and heritage concerns

CGI image of proposed display Victoria Gate.

The installation of an ‘insensitive” advertising display in a historic city centre location has been blocked by the council.

Marketing firm London Lites sought permission for an eight metre-wide digital billboard at the Victoria Gate shopping centre.

The LED moving image screen would have been fixed above the Harewood Street entrance to the centre, near Kirkgate Market and other listed buildings.

The applicant said similar advertising displays had been granted planning permission elsewhere in the city centre.

But Leeds City City refused, saying it would harm the appearance of the surrounding area.

A council report said: “The proposal is considered insensitive, a poor response to the local context and harmful to the townscape.

“As such it is regarded as a clear example of poor design and is not supported by the design team.”

Nearby historic buildings include the grade I-listed market and grade II* listed County Arcade, along with Coronation Buildings and Wray’s Building, both grade II-listed.

London Lites said the display would comply with local and national planning policies.

The company said: “This proposal will have a positive impact on the vicinity, adding an active and vibrant feature to the building, creating a feature in the street scene with colour and interest.

“We believe the advertisement is of a suitable size, scale and design which is in keeping with the area and surrounding properties.”

The council received eight objections to the appearance of the display, including from Leeds Civic Trust.

Reasons for refusal included visual harm for future tenants of Wray’s Building, which was being turned into housing.

It is the second advertising display proposed by London Lites to be refused permission this month.