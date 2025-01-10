Leeds council urged to demand government reversal on pension compensation for Waspi women
The council will be urged to call for a government U-turn on compensation for women hit by changes to the state pension age.
Councillors will debate the national decision not to award payouts at a full council meeting.
Campaigners say around 3.6m women born in the 1950s were not given adequate notice of an increase in the pension age.
A motion on the issue was tabled by Mark Dobson, leader of the Garforth and Swillington Independents.
It urges renewed support from Labour-controlled Leeds City Council for the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign,
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman recommended payouts of between £1,000 and £2,950 for those affected.
But it was announced last month by the Labour government that the payments would not be awarded.
The motion said: “Council is dismayed to note that, despite actively campaigning for the Waspi women in opposition, once in power the current government has reneged on previous public commitments to support their cause.”
The motion said council previously agreed a white paper motion on the issue back in September 2017, when the Conservatives were in government.
It said: “Many women born in the 1950’s are living in hardship. Retirement plans have been shattered with devastating consequences.
“Council therefore calls on the government to urgently review their decision based on the Ombudsman‘s findings and arrange proper recompense for the women concerned.”
The motion will be debated at a full council meeting at Leeds Civic Hall on Wednesday (January 15).
