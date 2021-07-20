Men, women and children, many of whom have fled violence, torture and persecution, regularly set off from France packed on board unseaworthy dinghies, often after paying people-smugglers.

Some 430 people including small children made the journey on Monday, setting a new daily record, as figures show more than 8,000 migrants have succeeded in making the dangerous trip so far this year.

More people reached Britain yesterday, with multiple beach landings at Dungeness, and others arriving at Dover, further along the coast.

Dramatic pictures showed people climbing down from a lifeboat onto the beach, with a woman seen carrying a toddler in her arms as she made her way ashore.

Around 40 people are thought to have been aboard a single boat that arrived at the shore in Dungeness, with dozens of people seen on the beach beneath 24C sun.

Immigration Minister Chris Philip said it was “vital” Government action is taken and that Monday was the “worst day ever” for crossings.

He also pledged that the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill currently going through Parliament “closes some loopholes” and will reform the asylum system.

But on Tuesday in the Commons, Leeds East MP Richard Burgon attacked the “vile” Bill and alleged the Government was trying to “create a dystopian society.”

The Labour MP told the Commons: “I have to say that this dreadful Bill is up there with the worst of it.

“I find it stomach churning. You can’t help but feel sick reading this Bill, reading what the Government wants to do to vulnerable children.

“What kind of dystopian society is this Government wanting to create?”

And on Monday, York Central MP Rachael Maskell also spoke out against the proposed Bill which will make it harder for those trying to travel to the UK, calling on the people of York to welcome migrants as part of its status as Human Rights City.

She said: “Drawing on our British values, we have been able to support survivors who have sought a safe place to live, and advanced human rights.

“York has a special role in this, as the UK’s only Human Rights city, and must therefore, work together to not only support people in their time of need, but to address the causes of such upheaval.”

Beth Gardiner-Smith, chief executive of refugee charity Safe Passage International, said: “The Government’s proposals are a field day for smugglers who exploit the lack of safe passage, and will punish refugees who’ve turned to us for compassion and safety.”

The Home Office has defended its asylum policies, saying that its Nationality and Borders Bill will “protect lives and break this cycle of illegal crossings.”

Under Home Secretary Priti Patel’s proposed Bill, it will become a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally without permission to be here and prison sentences will be increased to a maximum of four years.

The Bill is being debated in the Commons this week.