A paper written by officers at the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), looking into skills in the region stated there was a shortage of workers in the region with qualifications for nursing, engineering and trades such as construction and electricals.

It went on to claim there had been “underinvestment” in training by employers, but added that many lacked the basic literacy and numeracy skills needed to take on the extra training in the first place.

The report states those with level four qualifications or above – the equivalent of a higher national certificate, or the first year of an undergraduate degree – are below the national average, with “endemic skill shortages” for technical professional and skilled trades roles.

It added: “Large numbers of people lack basic literacy and numeracy skills that provide a basis for further learning and progression. English language proficiency is also an important issue.

“[There is a] need to increase the graduate retention rate from regional higher education institutions and colleges to increase access to higher level skills in the regional economy.”

It also went on to partly blame businesses for the problem, claiming many had “under-invested” in skills and training, as “few had a structured approach to managing their talent."

“A significant proportion of workers lack the full proficiency to do their jobs,” it stated. “Among the skills that need improving are management skills, basic digital skills, functional literacy and numeracy and “soft”/interpersonal skills.”

Shortages were said to be affecting higher skilled roles such as nurses, engineers and digital professionals, as well as skilled trades such as construction, vehicle and electrical / electronics, and “seem likely to continue and could act as a constraint on economic recovery."

The shortage of goods drivers goods drivers was also cited, with employers facing “intense recruitment difficulties”. Much of this may prove to be a short-term effect as the economy re-adjusts but there is some evidence of longer-term structural issues in the labour market.

There would also be potential for labour shortages as the economy recovers, due to a lack of people learning new skills during the Covid-19 crisis.

It wasn’t all bad news, however, as the report also highlighted how higher-skilled jobs have helped drive recent employment growth, which was across a broad number of employment areas.

It added there were “strong availability” of workers with level two and three qualifications – the equivalent of a GCSE pass grade, and A- Levels – which many employers are looking for.

Leeds, on its own, was also described as “one of the most vibrant labour markets in the North."

The report will be discussed by WYCA’s employment and skills committee on Monday, January 24.