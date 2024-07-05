Lib Dems gain Harrogate and Knaresborough from Tories
Lib Dem candidate Tom Gordon won handsomely from the Conservative candidate, increasing its share of the vote by 9.9 per cent, while the Tory vote share fell by 21.7 per cent.
The result was declared at around 1.30am at Harrogate Convention Centre with Mr Gordon describing it as a “historic moment” for the area.
The last time a Liberal Democrat represented the constituency was with Phil Willis between 1997 and 2010.
A close race was predicted but in the end, Mr Gordon defeated former Conservative MP Andrew Jones by more than 8,000 votes.
Reform UK’s John Swales had a strong showing and came in third place.
Mr Gordon said: “Thankyou to people of Harrogate and Knaresborough who have put their trust in me to represent them. People from all walks of life have been taken for granted by this out-of-touch Conservative government. I’ll fight for you all year round and promise to be a local champion in Parliament just like Phil Willis was. To be elected here is the honour of my life.”
The results in full were:
Andrew Jones (C) 15,738
Conrad Whitcroft (Lab) 4,153
Tom Gordon (LD) 23,976 (elected)
Shan Oakes (Green) 1,762
Jonathan Swales (Reform) 5,679
Paul Haslam (Ind) 620
Stephen Metcalfe (ND) 136
