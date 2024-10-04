Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as House of Commons library research, commissioned by the Lib Dems, shows that unpaid carers are a sixth less likely to be employed compared with the general population, while one in four are classed as economically inactive.

Sir Ed, who is an unpaid carer for his disabled son John, is calling for a 24 per cent increase in the weekly carer’s allowance, from £81.90 to £101.90.

He said: “Standing up for carers is deeply personal to me.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

“Looking after my mum when I was young and now for my son John, caring for loved ones is an amazing but at times an immensely challenging task.

“The previous Conservative government utterly failed to recognise the vital work that these incredible carers do and treated them as an afterthought.

“What is worse, on their watch they hounded thousands of carers in the overpayments scandal because of the disgraceful ‘cliff-edge’ for support.

“This new government now has the challenge of reversing these years of neglect and giving carers the support they desperately need and deserve.”

Labour has been urged to invest in care more widely to improve growth.

A report from the Future Social Care Coalition last year found that every £1 invested in social care, £1.75 ended up back in the economy.

Mike Padgham, who runs Saint Cecilia’s Care Group in Scarborough, told the Yorkshire Post that “the majority of politicians seem to portray social care as a negative feature”.

However, he said, if the government can bring in reforms, the care sector will “keep people in work, put money back into taxes and the economy, and help bring NHS waiting lists down”.

“My worry has always been about the government not quite connecting the link between the workforce and the growth in the economy, and those who might have to give up their work to care for a loved one,” Mr Padgham, who is also chair of the Independent Care Group, said.

A government spokesperson said: “Our country would grind to a halt without the millions of carers who provide care and continuity of support for vulnerable people every day.