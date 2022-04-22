Some 1,500 single men could live in the facility at the village’s disused RAF base while their asylum claims are processed according to Home Office plans.

A meeting in the village on Thursday night heard that police and fire services had not been consulted about the plans before they were unveiled.

Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake has called on the Government to rescind plans to open the centre, and will meet with Home Office officials on Saturday.

A statement from Linton Parish Council read: “We represent a community that has demonstrated compassion for the less fortunate in many ways in the past, and will continue to do so.

“While from a human rights perspective we know this is absolutely right, we also know that this number of adult males together in one place will be overwhelming for a small village, no matter what their circumstances or where they are from.”

Mr Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “The meeting compounded the issue.

“It was good of Home Office officials to be there, but I don’t think anyone will be reassured - quite the opposite.

“Police haven’t been consulted and the money will have to be found to police it, including things like CCTV which haven’t been budgeted.”

A Home Office spokesperson said the centre will have its own healthcare and faith services which will “minimise impact on the local community.”