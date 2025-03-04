‘Litany of broken promises’: Labour councillor facing suspension over fierce attack on his party’s budget

A Labour councillor is facing suspension from the party after his outspoken comments about senior colleagues during a budget meeting.

Jakob Williamson described plans to cut around 270 jobs as part of a £29m package of savings proposed by Wakefield Council as a “litany of broken promises”.

The Hemsworth councillor took aim at cabinet members during a speech in which he accused them of ‘misleading’ local party group members over the number of job losses.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Coun Williamson now faces indefinite suspension from the party over the public outburst.

Labour councillors Jakob Williamson (Hemsworth) and Stan Bates (South Elmsall and South Kirkby) voted against their party's budget proposals at a meeting on March 3.

Councillors voted in favour of a budget which also includes a maximum 4.99% council tax rise as part of efforts to plug a £39.9m budget gap during the next financial year.

The council has previously warned that it faces an £88m funding shortfall over the next five years.

Coun Williamson told the meeting on Monday: “Our party promised change. An end to austerity and an end to council tax rises.

“That is what we all campaigned on during the general election.

“All of that has been reneged on today – £29m of savings is austerity.

“Yet again we are raising council tax by the maximum.

“We are expecting our residents to pay more every year for less.

“This budget is nothing more than a litany of broken promises by this government.”

In a further attack on the party nationally, Coun Williamson added: “Some people may say they (Labour) have only been in a year.

“But I have no faith that things will get better.

“They are attacking welfare. The government has refused to lift the two-child benefit cap, betrayed WASPI women, raised the bus (fare) cap and took the winter fuel allowance off vulnerable pensioners.

“And now they are going after those on disability benefits.

“It’s not change. I don’t care what anybody says.

“It’s a continuation of Tory austerity and it’s a disgrace.

“We know what the consequences of austerity are.

“This is an austerity budget and austerity damages working class communities.

“I’m not coming in here after my working class residents are struggling through benefit cuts by national government and voting for more austerity at a local level.

“And voting for another hike in council tax and pushing my residents further into financial hardship. I just won’t do it.

“We need to be saying to the government ‘end austerity once and for all.”

Commenting on the job losses, Coun Williamson, who was elected onto the council in 2023, said: “Our group was misled by our own cabinet.

“We were told explicitly that there would only be a small number of job cuts.

“Then I had to find out from the press that it was at least 250.

“If what the leader (Denise Jeffery) has said today, that there is no more need for compulsory redundancies, I really welcome that.

“But after reaching out to the chief financial officer at the end of last week, I was told that there were still 14 full-time jobs at risk of compulsory redundancy if we pass that budget today.

“One job lost is too many.

“We are all supposed to be trade unionists. We have to be members of a trade union to stand for election.

“Some on these benches are full-time union officials who, if they vote for this budget, are putting their own members out of a job.

“Standing up for working people is an intrinsic part of my politics.

“I used to be a shop steward. I would have fought tooth and nail against any job cuts.

“I don’t see why, now I am in public office, I have to forsake those principles. I will always stand up for workers.”

Initial budget plans included a reduction in opening hours at libraries, museums and castles across the district, as well as reducing the frequency of garden waste collections.

The proposals were later dropped following public consultation.

Councillor Williams accused cabinet members for “taking credit” for the decision to row back on those cuts.

He said: “They were only at risk because they were in our budget – our party proposed to cut them.

“Then you were all going on social media, claiming credit.

“It’s a dishonest and cynical way of doing politics and I don’t want any part of that.

“It wasn’t councillors who saved those services.

“It was our residents who filled in a consultation and kicked off and were angry because we were even considering those cuts.

“I’m not voting for this budget.

“I’m voting against austerity, I’m voting for my residents, I’m voting in line with my conscience, I’m voting against this budget.”

Responding to the comments, council leader Denise Jeffery described Coun Williamson’s decision to vote against the budget as “totally irresponsible.”

It is understood a Labour group meeting is to be held on Monday (March 10) over the incident.

A recommendation has been made that Coun Williamson receives an indefinite suspension, with a review after six months.

Stan Bates, Labour councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, also voted against his party’s budget.

The budget was approved after 46 councillors voted in favour.