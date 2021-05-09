Reform Party candidate Wajid Ali has committed to tackling crime and homelessness, resisting any future plans for a congestion charge and “returning all freedoms” back to people.

He said: “I want to reboot the local economy and will campaign for tax cuts for the lowest paid, a council tax freeze and lowered business rates to support and encourage small businesses.”

Among the promises from Labour Party candidate Tracy Brabin are commitments to creating 1,000 “well paid, skilled jobs for young people”, recruit 750 more police officers and bringing buses back under public control.

She said: “I’ll be a mayor that stands up for our communities and fights hard to make sure we get our fair share. I’ll step in where the government has failed and tackle the deep inequalities exposed by the pandemic.”

The Yorkshire Party’s Bob Buxton says he would build greener homes on regenerated sites, while focussing on “defeating crime”, career-led adult education and pushing for a referendum on greater devolution for Yorkshire.

He added: “If elected, I will fight to deliver a West Yorkshire mass transit system to make sure no community is left behind. Labour councils have failed to deliver and the Tory government continues to make empty promises.

Green Party candidate Andrew Cooper said committed to green refurbishments for existing houses, redeveloping brownfield sites, new apprenticeships for green jobs and more “community-led policing”.

He added: “A green mayor will make our town centres more appealing places to spend time – not just places to go shopping. I want to see sporting facilities improved and we will support our vital creative industries.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Stewart Golton committed to having plans for “every high street”, as well as delivering training and skills for green jobs in construction, energy, farming and forestry.

He added: “We can’t afford to end up with a mayor that makes excuses for the poor performance of their mates in charge of parliament or local town halls. We need a strong champion that will push for real devolution.”

English Democrats candidate Therese Hirst committed in her literature to raising adult educational standards, building “person-centred” housing to help people’s mental and physical wellbeing, and “visible, impartial and apolitical policing”.

She added: “Choosing the right candidate who has the right skills and vision to address the enormous social and economic challenges we now face, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic, is now more important than ever.”

Conservative candidate Matt Robinson has committed to creating apprenticeships with employers, more police with “extra powers and equipment like tasers”, and a more efficient public transport service.