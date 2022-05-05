Voters will be choosing local representatives in England, Scotland and Wales and there will also be an election for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
– When are the local elections?
The local elections take place on Thursday May 5.
Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm.
– When will the results be announced in Yorkshire?
After polls close at 10pm, ballot boxes are taken from all the polling stations to local or regional counting centres where staff open them and start counting votes. Some areas will begin counting overnight with others waiting until Friday morning.
Once all the votes in an area are counted, the official in charge – the returning officer – takes the stage and announces the results.
Here are the estimated timings for when to expect results in Yorkshire on Friday and how many seats are being contested in each area:
North East Lincolnshire - 2.30am; 16 seats
Sheffield - 3am; 28 seats
Hull - 3.30am; 19 seats
Barnsley - 7am; 21 seats
Calderdale - 1.30pm; 17 seats
South Yorkshire mayoral result - 4pm
Leeds - 4.30pm; 33 seats
North Yorkshire - 5pm; 90 seats
Wakefield - 5pm; 21 seats
Bradford - 6pm; 30 seats
Kirklees - 6.30pm; 23 seats
