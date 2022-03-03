Jeremy Pocklington, the Permanent Secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities told a committee of MPs yesterday that the study of local economies is “inherently complex” and the “precise” formula of what works will vary between different towns and communities.

He also revealed some more detail about what will be wanted in the so-called ‘Levelling Up Directors’, new roles unveiled by the department last month.

Speaking to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday, Mr Pocklington was asked why there is little evidence for what works when it comes to helping local economies flourish.

People walking through a town centre in England (PA)

He said: “It is inherently complex to understand how local economies grow and evolve.

“This is not just obviously about the actions of the state – although that is important – it’s about how the private sector and how society engages.

“The precise mix of interventions will vary from place to place.

“And I think a key point is central government will not know the answer for individual places.

“We need to provide the frameworks and funding but ultimately the local tier are often better placed to know what is the right intervention”.

Mr Pocklington said that the Levelling Up White Paper released last month “set out” to “draw lessons from the past in terms of what makes successful policies”.

Emphasising “the importance of local empowerment to tailor policies to local needs and the need to evaluate as well”, he pointed towards the benefits of “co-ordination across transport” as well as focuses on health and education policy.

The evidence session also heard from officials at the Department for Transport, Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Treasury, hearing about cross-departmental efforts on the levelling up agenda.

The promise to reduce regional inequalities across the country has faced intense scrutiny in recent months in recent months in the lead-up to the release of the White Paper.

The premise was first introduced at the last general election and has since underpinned a large amount of Boris Johnson’s domestic policy.

Mr Pocklington also told Parliament that he would like to see people with experience of working in the private sector or internationally apply for the Levelling Up Director roles which will be advertised “soon”.

“We very much would like to see external applicants for this role,” he said.

“I do think there is value in having not just civil servants ... but also people from other backgrounds as well.”

The White Paper, released at the start of February, laid out that the new jobs would act as a “key bridge” between local leaders and central government.

The document said the staff would help co-ordinate levelling up efforts at a regional level, while also working across all tiers of government.

It did not state how many would be hired, when the roles were intended to start or what the budget for their creation will be.