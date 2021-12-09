'Long fight' to fund £100m US-style retirement complex in North Yorkshire

It’s been more than eight years since Maher Projects got the green light for a huge US-style retirement village at Mount Leven Farm, near Yarm.But the long-awaited project hasn’t come to fruition yet.

Mandale Homes have now lodged plans for 215 homes on a stretch of the Leven Valley originally set for the complex after striking a deal with the landowners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Jake Majid, son of Teesside property developer Javed Majid, has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service of the long fight to fund the bold scheme after full planning permission was granted in 2016.

A decision on the proposals is expected in 2022.

Hundreds of bungalows, a doctor’s surgery, cafe, restaurant and bar, bowling green, swimming pool and convenience store had been lined up in the original plan.

Major overseas investment and hundreds of jobs were touted in 2013 – with Mr Majid snr pointing to several years of research of similar developments in the US, Australia and the UAE.

At the time, he said: “It is not just property we are building but a whole lifestyle and a range of living options for the over 50s, from completely independent living through to nursing care.”

In the wake of the Mandale plans, his son said the firm still intended to build out what had been first hoped – with bungalows still envisaged on the remaining land.

‘A very costly exercise’

The Maher Projects director added they had “done nothing but tried to deliver the scheme” since gaining planning permission.

Mr Majid said: “When we originally went into planning, we had an investor on board from the UAE (United Arab Emirates) to build out the development with us.

“That fell apart because of issues with the council at the time, unfortunately.

“But we moved on from there and looked at various different ways of trying to fund the scheme with development finance.

“Every single time we went to market for it, the lender kept turning around saying there wasn’t the demand for it.

“That was a process of four years of us doing that – and a very costly exercise.”

The funding knock-backs led to a rethink – but Mr Majid said they were still keen to provide something which would be an “asset to the area”.

He added: “When we did look at selling part of the scheme – which is what we’re doing with Mandale Homes – we had multiple offers from national house builders.

“While there were people that offered more than Mandale for the site, for us it was a case of us being proud of what’s going to be put on there.

“What people don’t understand about Mount Leven is that it was a lifelong dream of my father to have something like that, considering he came from nothing.

“It took him a long time for him to even have the conversation about selling part of it.

“The point I’m making in Mandale presented the most in keeping design to the Yarm area than any of the other housebuilders did.

“It made us feel that bit more comfortable dealing with them.

“Mandale are effectively a local housebuilder – and their products speak for themselves.

“They built a very good product and it basically made things a lot easier to deal with.”

Mandale plan to build 35 bungalows out of the 215 homes – with access from the roundabout on Leven Bank Road.