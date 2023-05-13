A historic grammar school in Yorkshire which was set for demolition but saved at the last minute is due to open later this year, a Government minister has been told.

Dehenna Davison MP paid a visit to Rotherham and Stocksbridge this week and met local Conservative MPs to talk about key projects, such as the former Maltby Grammar School in Maltby. The Levelling Up minister visited Maltby to see “first-hand” the progress at the old grammar school.

There she met the Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford, and they were accompanied by Maltby and Hellaby councillors Simon Ball, the leader of the opposition group in Rotherham Council, and Adam Tinsley.

Rotherham Council announced the start of the work only in late March but according to Mr Stafford, the school is due to open in winter.

The old Maltby Grammar School buildings have been abandoned for a decade despite a school still operating on the site

In a post on Facebook, Mr Stafford said: “With £4.5million of Government Levelling Up Fund money, this is an incredibly exciting project that will repurpose the old Grammar School building and create a community resource that accommodates local services, supports wellbeing, employment and enterprise, and provides substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.

“The centre is due to open in December. So, not long now until everyone can see this incredible space and the impressive transformation.”

Ms Davison also visited north Sheffield to find out more about the plans to regenerate Stocksbridge. It was chosen to be one of the 101 towns to develop a Town Investment Plan and has been awarded the investment through the Government’s Towns Fund programme to deliver ten key projects for the town.

Ms Davison met the Co-Chairs of the Towns Fund Board, the Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates and Yuri Matischen during her visit to South Yorkshire and was updated on progress and the next steps in the plans for Stocksbridge.

A key part of the Stocksbridge Town Deal is the plan to redevelop the Manchester Road area where survey work has also started this week.

Miriam Cates MP said: “This investment is a fantastic opportunity and so important for Stocksbridge, we were delighted to be able to talk through our plans and vision for the town with the minister who has a real understanding of what we are working to achieve. It is great to have her support for our projects and we’re looking forward to inviting the minister back to Stocksbridge when work gets underway in the coming months.”

It is reported the town centre regeneration plans will deliver a brand new library and community hub on the current library site with a new workspace and a learning area for adult education.

