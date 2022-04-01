Man who built house using rubber tyres could face court over 'wilful disregard' of planning rules

Councillor Stuart Smith, who is chairman of Redcar and Cleveland Council’s regulatory committee, said a “speedy result” was required in respect of action being taken against Malcolm Hughlock, from Boosbeck.

Mr Hughlock has so far failed to comply with the planning authority’s demand that he take down the balcony of a house he built in Serenity Hollow, Boosbeck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-storey modular property, which contains rubber tyres in its foundations, was granted retrospective planning permission on condition that the balcony, which overlooks a bungalow, be removed.

Mr Hughlock has so far failed to comply with the planning authority’s demand that he take down the balcony of a house he built in Serenity Hollow, Boosbeck.

Mr Hughlock subsequently received a breach of condition notice from the council which could result in him being summoned to magistrates court.

Earlier this month the 69-year-old said he had been in touch with the council to suggest a modification to the balcony, which he did not want to take down.

He said: “The original design was award winning and if you take the balcony down it loses something big – it is just for looks, not to use. Take the balcony off and it becomes a square box.”

The council’s development services manager Claire Griffiths told a meeting of the regulatory committee that she “very much doubted” the notice would be complied with.

Asked by Councillor Anne Watts what the planning authority’s next move would be, Mrs Griffiths said: “We put a pack to [the] legal [department] to take him to court over non-compliance.

“It’s a breach of condition notice that we’ve served. When [the development] was granted there was a condition that the balcony be removed by a certain date which hasn’t been complied with.”

Coun Smith said: “The committee would like to see a speedy result in relation to this.”

If Mr Hughlock is prosecuted, those proceedings will take precedence and could lead, for example, to a fine.