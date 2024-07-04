'Manifesto for Pubs' published for next government to support public houses
The pressure group previously published six policies for the next government in its #PledgeforPubs campaign, while the manifesto provides detail on the wider range of issues facing pubs, in support of local pubs as opposed to those run by large companies.
Paul Crossman, Chair of the Campaign for Pubs and licensee of a number of York pubs, including The Swan, said: “The Manifesto for Pubs lays out the key areas where the incoming UK Government must act to support and save pubs. This manifesto is written by publicans, pub experts and campaigners as well as small brewers, so it accurately reflects the real issues facing pubs and what is needed to support and save them.”
The manifesto’s priority is the need for an urgent energy cap for businesses, along with wide ranging reform of business rates, something the Campaign for Pubs argues punishes the pub sector which pays more than half a million pounds more than it should each year.
It also calls for a radical change to VAT, by introducing a progressive lower rate for small independent businesses, with the full rate still applying to supermarkets and large companies.
“The next government must be one that listens to pubs, publicans and communities,” the Campaign for Pubs says, “rather than listening only to the lobbyists of the giant pubcos and big brewers as the current government has done.”
“The entire policy approach to pubs needs to change after this general election,” adds Mr Crossman, “we now desperately need a government that is not in thrall to big business but instead places the emphasis where it needs to be, on supporting the dedicated small businesses that are the true wealth creators and innovators as well as being vital community hubs.”
The manifesto also outlines what it calls the “Give Pubs Protection” policy, which would mean no established pub of at least 50 years or more could be converted or demolished unless it has been openly marketed as a pub for at least a year. The Campaign argues pubs are closing and being redeveloped despite remaining viable and having new potential owners lined up to continue running them as pubs.
Reform to legislation which allows communities to buy their pubs after they are listed as Assets of Community Value is also called for in the manifesto, with the Campaign saying communities are often prevented from buying community assets despite raising the required funds. Communities have previously been able to raise money to buy pubs by bidding to central government.
Mr Crossman adds: “We need a government that will act to end to the systematic corporate profiteering and wealth extraction that continues to afflict thousands of pubs across the UK, and that will put real planning protection in place to end the pillaging of our remaining precious national pub stock by rapacious developers whose only interest is a quick profit”.
