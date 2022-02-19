'Outrageous' for Prince Andrew to offer support for sex trafficking victims, says Tracy Brabin

Speaking to the BBC’s Newscast programme, the Labour mayor said she supported efforts by her party colleague Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, to push for Prince Andrew to withdraw his title in the wake of his financial agreement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the duke of having sex with her after she was trafficked.

Ms Brabin said: “I will support my Labour colleague all the way and Rachael Maskell is a fine MP.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dukedom was a gift to Andrew from his mother on his wedding day in 1986 and was previously used by the Queen’s father George VI.

Prince Andrew is facing calls to relinquish his Duke of York title

Currently, Prince Andrew is keeping both his dukedom and his service rank of Vice Admiral and will also remain a Counsellor of State.

Palace sources said earlier this week there has been no change to Andrew’s current titles since the duke was stripped of his honorary military roles by the monarch last month, when he also stopped using his HRH style.

As part of his settlement with Ms Giuffre, Prince Andrew will donate to her charity in support of victims’ rights and he has pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”.

Ms Brabin said she did not believe the latter idea to be an appropriate one in the circumstances.

“The idea that the prince has any role to play in supporting young people who are victims of sexual violence and abuse, I think is absolutely outrageous.

“He has no part to play, and it’s incredibly patronising given the victim shaming that he and his advisors pursued over the last couple of years. It is an absolute outrage.”

When asked whether Prince Andrew retaining his Duke of York title would be damaging to the Yorkshire brand, Ms Brabin replied: “We are very proud in Yorkshire and we have a lot to shout about - Yorkshire Tea, Yorkshire cricket, the Yorkshire Dales, the Yorkshire Pennines.

“We won’t necessarily be talking in those same terms about the prince.”

Councillors in York have already said they are taking steps to remove the duke’s freedom of the city. Andrew was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1987 but Liberal Democrats, who form the largest group on City of York Council, said a motion to begin the process of removing the honour will be submitted at the next full council meeting on March 24. The motion will also call for the prince to relinquish his title as Duke of York.

Andrew facing uncertain future on 62nd birthday

Prince Andrew will mark his 62nd birthday today but it has been suggested he may be denied access to the service of thanksgiving for his father at Westminster Abbey that is due to take place next month.

Mark Stephens, an international reputation lawyer from the law firm Howard Kennedy, said: “The settlement has drawn a line under further humiliation of him but there’s no way back for him now.

“I think a bellweather of that is it’s very unlikely he will attend his father’s memorial.

“Whilst it’s quite hard, the royal family can’t be seen to have him at things like the memorial.”