Patrick McLoughlin reunites with George Osborne on Northern Powerhouse Partnership board

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson has also been appointed the organisation’s board.

Mr Osborne said: “I’m pleased to welcome three leading northern voices from across the political spectrum to our board.

“I have no doubt that their knowledge and experience will be invaluable at what is a pivotal time for the northern agenda.

Patrick McLoughlin is to join the board of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership

“We established the partnership to build on the work of the original Northern Powerhouse vision.

“Its role is to convene the best of the north’s public and private sector, using their insight, ideas and influence to catalyse investment and shape policy.

“I look forward to working together.”

Lord McLoughlin is a former Transport Secretary who served alongside Mr Osborne in the Cabinet when the latter man was Chancellor. Since being appointed at Transport for the North, Lord McLoughlin has said it is “absolutely essential” HS2 services reach Leeds after the Eastern leg route was curtailed by the Government.Coun Hinchliffe has been a key advocate for bringing Northern Powerhouse Rail to Bradford.

NPP’s business network spans a range of sectors, including energy, construction, technology, construction and financial services. Partners include Arup, Atkins, Siemens, TalkTalk, Virgin Money, Mace, Mott Macdonald, Addleshaw Goddard, Drax, Arcadis, Manchester Airport Group, Sellafield, Bruntwood, ABP Ports, HSBC and EY as a sponsor.

A spokesperson said: “Launched in 2016, NPP fosters collaboration between industry and civic leaders, as well as experts in areas such as education and culture, including former Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield and Northern School of Dance CEO Sharon Watson MBE.

“NPP’s stated mission is to close the north-south divide in wages, drive the path to net zero through the creation of more green jobs and promote the north as a place to work, study and live.