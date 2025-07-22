Members of the public have their say on how John Prescott should be honoured in Hull

After the suggestion for a statue depicting Lord Prescott was rejected by councillors on financial grounds, members of the public have been getting creative in suggesting other ways the former Deputy Prime Minister could be honoured.

At July’s Hull City Council full council meeting held on July 17, Coun Julia Conner brought forward a motion calling for a statue to be erected in the Hull East constituency where Lord Prescott, who died last year, was the local MP for almost 40 years.

Coun Conner’s motion received backing from her Independent colleagues and the Labour Party members in the council, but due to rejections from the council’s leading Liberal Democrat group, the motion failed by the narrowest of margins.

After the vote a Liberal Democrat source said: “Labour councillors voted for a statue of John Prescott that could commit the council to spending over £100,000 of taxpayer funds.

“In an era of a cost of living crisis so much more can be done with this funding.

“We offered to pay tribute to Lord Prescott and will work constructively to do so without spending large amounts of taxpayer cash.”

How else could Lord Prescott be honoured?

In response to the news that councillors rejected the idea of a council-funded statue, a number of people suggested other ways Lord Prescott could be remembered in the city.

Renaming something in Lord Prescott’s honour

Countless people suggested that a way to remember the former Deputy Prime Minister could be honoured by renaming something in the city. Hull has often named roads after some of the city’s most influential figures.

With the likes of Clive Sullivan Way, Ferensway, Wilberforce Drive, and Roger Millward Way already established in the city, could we potentially see a Prescott Way some time soon?

One commenter suggested simply changing the name of Preston Road to Prescott Road. As well as already having a similar name, Preston Road is within the Hull East constituency that Lord Prescott served.

Other people suggested renaming a building or perhaps a room within the council after Lord Prescott.

Blue Plaque

One commenter suggested a blue plaque “would be sufficient” to honour Lord Prescott.

There is an existing Blue Plaque Trail in Hull city centre which consists of over 30 plaques which commemorate the likes of Thomas Ferens, The Land of Green Ginger, and Alfred Gelder.

‘Two Jags’

A number of commenters suggested Lord Prescott should be honoured with a reference to his ‘two Jags’ nickname.