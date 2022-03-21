Metropolitan Police begin interviewing 'key witnesses' in partygate probe

Scotland Yard also said that more than 100 questionnaires have been sent out to people asking about their participation in the events being looked into.
The Metropolitan Police said that they are “progressing the investigation as quickly as possible” but the process “involves a significant amount of investigative material”.
No cases have yet been referred to the Acro Criminal Records Office, which processes fines, the force said.
The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to have attended.