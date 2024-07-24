A “damning” audit report into Middlesbrough Council concluded procurement law may have been broken when it awarded contracts worth more than £4m.

A Value for Money interim report by external auditor Ernst & Young identified six “significant” risks during its assessment of council activity between 2021 and 2023. One concerned large contracts awarded for external social work support during those periods.

The audit found non-adherence to the rules was “pervasive” and some contracts were awarded without formal approval. Other concerns highlighted in the report included previously reported issues between members and officers at the council and the purchase of the Crown pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to the report, a spokesman for the council noted it relates to the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years. He said it does not reflect the impact of “significant work” undertaken to improve governance, culture and financial sustainability since March last year.

Middlesbrough Town Hall. (Credit: Peter Reimann, Evening Gazette/Teesside Live)

However, group leader of the Middlesbrough Independent Councillors Association, Coun Mick Saunders, believes a police investigation should be launched “to rule out criminality”, he said. “This standard of work simply isn’t good enough and the people of Middlesbrough deserve much better.”

He said the MICA group, which described the report as “damning”, was meeting this week to discuss whether or not they were going to contact police.

The report, which will be considered by the council’s Audit Committee on Thursday, said the volume and breadth of weaknesses during the period covered was of “significant concern”. It added: “Whilst management has taken steps since the end of the periods being reported on to address these weaknesses, it is likely to take sustained effort over a period of time for the council to fully address all of the weaknesses in its arrangements identified and demonstrate that it has robust arrangements to secure value for money in its use of resources.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding the contracts to external suppliers, the auditors said it was their assessment that there was a “limited understanding” of the council’s own rules. As a result, they said, non-adherence to those rules was “pervasive” and practices which did not meet the requirements were “well established and widely adopted”.

It detailed how, in February 2020, the Executive approved the commissioning of external social work audit support for children’s services. The contract was awarded directly to a preferred supplier under permitted exemption within the council’s financial procedure rules.

It had been assessed by the council’s procurement team as falling within the definition, however this was not confirmed by its legal team, said the report. In July that year, the council then directly awarded a second contract to the same supplier to provide an external team of social workers.

The council’s Executive at the time gave retrospective approval for the contract and, four months later, approved a further two-year extension of the contract. In November 2020, a third contract was awarded to the supplier for a second external team of social workers for another six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This contract was also subsequently extended, however no formal approval for this extension was documented,” said the report. In August 2022, the council then awarded a fourth contract to the supplier for another external team of social workers, again with no former approvals, said the report.

“Concerns about the awarding of this contract were raised by the council’s procurement team, with a subsequent investigation by the council confirming that the council’s policies and procedures had not been followed in the awarding of the contract,” said auditors. Total expenditure for the four contracts to May 2023 was an estimated £4.3m.

This “significantly exceeds” the amount permitted for direct award of contracts under both the council’s rules and procurement legislation, said the report. Three exceeded the £663,540 threshold at which the council is required undertake a competitive tendering exercise under the legislation.

The audit report also highlighted concerns over the manner in which the terms of the former chief executive’s departure were approved. In February 2023, 17 councillors wrote to Tony Parkinson expressing a loss of confidence in his leadership, blaming him for the financial situation facing the local authority and the mismanagement of children’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following month, Mr Parkinson announced his resignation from his post. The then Corporate Affairs and Audit Committee at the council, which has now been split into two committees, approved the terms of his departure. The report said: “In our view, it is not appropriate for the audit committee-equivalent body to take such decisions as it creates a risk of conflicts of interest for the committee between decision making processes and the independent challenge to decisions which such bodies should provide.”

The council was led by a Tory Independent administration until Labour gained power in May 2023. Since then, a sale of assets and buildings to raise capital receipts has been approved, which the local authority said was “critical” to the delivery of its medium term financial plan and transformation programme.

The council also went on to successfully apply for £13.4m in exceptional financial support from the Government, which must be repaid with interest. Overall, the report said the financial position of the council “remains precarious”.

The authors said: “The council is reliant upon both the sale of assets and the achievement of significant planned savings for its short-term viability, but requires more significant transformation of the way it delivers its services to become viable over the medium-to-long term. This fact is recognised by management, with the exceptional financial support applied for by the council including up-front funding for transformation as well as addressing immediate day-to-day budgetary challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ernst & Young ceased to be Middlesbrough’s Auditors in March 2023. Another auditor, Forvis Mazars, was appointed from April 2023 and is undertaking an independent assessment of the council’s Value for Money arrangements for 2023/24.