An electronic dance music festival has been given the go-ahead to return to Yorkshire in 2023.

The Mint Festival is due to held at Newsam Green Farm, near Leeds, over the weekend of September 23 – 24, after the city council approved licences for the event to go ahead. The festival was called off last year on what would have been its tenth anniversary, having been held on the farm in 2021.

The prospect of its return was greeted with objections from four neighbours, however, who cited fears about excessive noise, drugs and anti-social behaviour linked to previous editions of the event. But a panel of three councillors unanimously agreed to let the festival take place following a hearing at Civic Hall on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their verdict, read aloud at the end of the hearing, the panel said “lessons had been learnt from events held previously,” and that measures put in place at the police’s insistence should address the concerns raised.

Mint Festival in 2017

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “As has been the case elsewhere, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the people of Leeds and district have been deprived of the opportuity to take part in a wide range of cultural events and activities. The committee was of the opinion that the applicant had demonstrated a very responsible approach to the promotion of the licensing objectives and in the detail it’s continuing to work on.”