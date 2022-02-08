Missing millions revealed: Councils' services warning as our investigation shows Harrogate residents £22 out of pocket but Doncaster folk £176 down - how much have you lost out on?

Michael Gove has today given a keynote speech on Levelling Up, stating that if nothing is done the gap between the left behind and the wealthy will grow ever wider.

By Dave Hammond and Harriet Clugston
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 7:04 pm
How much are you worse off in your area as a result of funding cuts to councils?

But today we can reveal the extent of the cuts to council funding across the region, and shine a light on quite how much investment would be required to even get back to where we started.

Here, at a glance, are some of the funding cuts to some of the local authorities in our region - comparing the funds councils had to invest in communities across Yorkshire in 2016 with funding available last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It is a sobering reminder of quite how daunting a prospect it is for council leaders across Yorkshire, who have been sounding the alarm bell for years when it comes to frontline services.

North Yorkshire: 2015-2016 = £141m || 2020-2021 = £67m == a reduction of £73m - per person, North Yorkshire people are losing out on £118 each.

York: 2015-2016 = £54m || 2020-2021 = £27m == a reduction of £27m || Per person, York people are losing out on £128 each.

Harrogate: 2015-2016 = £7.3m || 2020-2021 = £3.7m == a reduction of £3.6m || Per person, Harrogate people are losing out on £22 each.

Craven: 2015-2016 = £2.8m || 2020-2021 = £1.5m == a reduction of £1.36m || Per person, Craven residents are losing out on £24 each.

Ryedale: 2015-2016 = £3.14m || 2020-2021 = £1.64m == a reduction of £1.5m || Per person, Ryedale residents are losing out on £27 each.

East Riding of Yorkshire: 2015-2016 = £110m || 2020-2021 = £58m == a reduction of £52m || Per person, those living in the East Riding are losing out on £152 each.

Scarborough: 2015-2016 = £8.2m || 2020-2021 = £4.3m == a reduction of £3.9m || Per person, Scarborough residents are losing out on £35 each.

Selby: 2015-2016 = £4.6m || 2020-2021 = £2.45m == a reduction of £2.15m || Per person, Selby residents are losing out on £25 each.

Richmondshire: 2015-2016 = £2.8m || 2020-2021 = £1.5m == a reduction of £1.3m || Per person, Richmondshire residents are losing out on £24 each.

Hambleton: 2015-2016 = £3.9m || 2020-2021 = £2.18m == a reduction of £1.7m || Per person, Hambleton residents are losing out on £19 each.

Calderdale: 2015-2016 = £84.5m || 2020-2021 = £49.5m == a reduction of £35m || Per person, Calderdale residents are losing out on £165 each.

Kirklees: 2015-2016 = £163m || 2020-2021 = £95.7m == a reduction of £67.4m || Per person, Kirklees residents are losing out on £152 each.

Leeds: 2015-2016 = £313m || 2020-2021 = £186m == a reduction of £126m || Per person, Leeds residents are losing out on £158 each.

Wakefield: 2015-2016 = £142m || 2020-2021 = £86m == a reduction of £56m || Per person, Wakefield residents are losing out on £160 each.

Barnsley: 2015-2016 = £112m || 2020-2021 = £70m == a reduction of £42m || Per person, Barnsley residents are losing out on £35 each.

Rotherham: 2015-2016 = £127m || 2020-2021 = £79m == a reduction of £48m || Per person, Rotherham residents are losing out on £182 each.

Sheffield: 2015-2016 = £288m || 2020-2021 = £182m == a reduction of £105|| Per person, Sheffield residents are losing out on £180 each.

Doncaster: 2015-2016 = £152m || 2020-2021 = £97m == a reduction of £55m || Per person, Doncaster residents are losing out on £176 each.

Bradford: 2015-2016 = £272m || 2020-2021 = £174m == a reduction of £98m || Per person, Bradford residents are losing out on £180 each.

DoncasterHarrogateNorth YorkshireMichael GoveYork