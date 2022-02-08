Missing millions revealed: Councils' services warning as our investigation shows Harrogate residents £22 out of pocket but Doncaster folk £176 down - how much have you lost out on?

How much are you worse off in your area as a result of funding cuts to councils?

But today we can reveal the extent of the cuts to council funding across the region, and shine a light on quite how much investment would be required to even get back to where we started.

Here, at a glance, are some of the funding cuts to some of the local authorities in our region - comparing the funds councils had to invest in communities across Yorkshire in 2016 with funding available last year.

It is a sobering reminder of quite how daunting a prospect it is for council leaders across Yorkshire, who have been sounding the alarm bell for years when it comes to frontline services.

North Yorkshire: 2015-2016 = £141m || 2020-2021 = £67m == a reduction of £73m - per person, North Yorkshire people are losing out on £118 each.

York: 2015-2016 = £54m || 2020-2021 = £27m == a reduction of £27m || Per person, York people are losing out on £128 each.

Harrogate: 2015-2016 = £7.3m || 2020-2021 = £3.7m == a reduction of £3.6m || Per person, Harrogate people are losing out on £22 each.

Craven: 2015-2016 = £2.8m || 2020-2021 = £1.5m == a reduction of £1.36m || Per person, Craven residents are losing out on £24 each.

Ryedale: 2015-2016 = £3.14m || 2020-2021 = £1.64m == a reduction of £1.5m || Per person, Ryedale residents are losing out on £27 each.

East Riding of Yorkshire: 2015-2016 = £110m || 2020-2021 = £58m == a reduction of £52m || Per person, those living in the East Riding are losing out on £152 each.

Scarborough: 2015-2016 = £8.2m || 2020-2021 = £4.3m == a reduction of £3.9m || Per person, Scarborough residents are losing out on £35 each.

Selby: 2015-2016 = £4.6m || 2020-2021 = £2.45m == a reduction of £2.15m || Per person, Selby residents are losing out on £25 each.

Richmondshire: 2015-2016 = £2.8m || 2020-2021 = £1.5m == a reduction of £1.3m || Per person, Richmondshire residents are losing out on £24 each.

Hambleton: 2015-2016 = £3.9m || 2020-2021 = £2.18m == a reduction of £1.7m || Per person, Hambleton residents are losing out on £19 each.

Calderdale: 2015-2016 = £84.5m || 2020-2021 = £49.5m == a reduction of £35m || Per person, Calderdale residents are losing out on £165 each.

Kirklees: 2015-2016 = £163m || 2020-2021 = £95.7m == a reduction of £67.4m || Per person, Kirklees residents are losing out on £152 each.

Leeds: 2015-2016 = £313m || 2020-2021 = £186m == a reduction of £126m || Per person, Leeds residents are losing out on £158 each.

Wakefield: 2015-2016 = £142m || 2020-2021 = £86m == a reduction of £56m || Per person, Wakefield residents are losing out on £160 each.

Barnsley: 2015-2016 = £112m || 2020-2021 = £70m == a reduction of £42m || Per person, Barnsley residents are losing out on £35 each.

Rotherham: 2015-2016 = £127m || 2020-2021 = £79m == a reduction of £48m || Per person, Rotherham residents are losing out on £182 each.

Sheffield: 2015-2016 = £288m || 2020-2021 = £182m == a reduction of £105|| Per person, Sheffield residents are losing out on £180 each.

Doncaster: 2015-2016 = £152m || 2020-2021 = £97m == a reduction of £55m || Per person, Doncaster residents are losing out on £176 each.