'Morally wrong and disgusting' - Campaign against reusing graves in Yorkshire ramps up

Thousands of people have backed a petition opposing the “morally wrong and disgusting” plans to reuse graves in Yorkshire as a campaign against the proposals ramps up.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition was set up by Christine Leeman, a Trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery, was launched back in December in opposition to proposals from the Law Commission. This could allow graves that are more than 75 years old to be reused across England and Wales in a bid to address a shortage of burial space.

The commission – an independent body that reviews the law in England and Wales – says the situation is worse in some urban areas with grave reuse proposed as a “solution”, with “sufficient safeguards” to be in place. As well as increasing capacity, the commission says that reform would save cash and leave more land available for other purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has not gone down well in Kirklees, where over 4,600 have backed Ms Leeman’s petition, with some branding the proposals “morally wrong”, “disrespectful” and “disgusting”.

Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery group, has set up a petition to object to the reopening and reuse of old graves and closed cemeteries.

She said on the petition page: “I and many other people have many family members who rest in Dewsbury cemetery, West Yorkshire. Some have been there for over 90 years. I, and many others, find it utterly disgraceful to think that our loved ones might be exhumed and their remains disturbed for someone else’s burial – all under the guise of land-saving.

“Graveyards and cemeteries aren’t mere plots of land; they are sacred spaces that bear witness to the lives of those that have passed. They shouldn’t be reutilized out of convenience.”

Now, Ms Leeman is looking ahead, hoping to take the petition to Downing Street next month with fellow supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of this, the number of signatures has reached the threshold for a full council debate, with the petition requesting that members vote on whether the Cabinet would write to the Law Commission objecting to its proposals.

While Kirklees Council has been adamant there are no plans to reuse the borough’s graves, Ms Leeman fears this will not be the case if the law is changed.

Ultimately, she would like it to be against the law for any authority, whether it be a council, or the church, to exhume a person’s body with the sole intention of reusing that grave for a future burial.

Previously, there was concern that the proposals to reuse graves would extend to Commonwealth War Graves, which were referenced in the Law Commissions’ consultation. The issue was picked up by Councillor Josh Sheard back in January, when the potential reuse of war graves was branded a “downright disgrace” and “stain on our nation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the Law Commission has made its stance clear, explaining its provisional proposals would give the Commonwealth War Graves Commission the ability to stop these graves being used.