More powers to be handed over to mayors from Westminster, pledges Angela Rayner

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More power will be handed over from Westminster, including on rail services and housing strategy, while areas which currently have two-tier local councils will be asked to merge into larger authorities.

Launching her devolution white paper, the Deputy Prime Minister told the audience: “We have an economy that hoards potential and a politics that hoards power. So, our devolution revolution will deliver the greatest transfer of power from Whitehall to our communities in a generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whitehall won’t interfere unnecessarily in local decision-making. There is really no good reason for ministers to sign off cattle grids or new cycle lanes."

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin pose for a selfie with regional mayors, in Leeds. Photo credit: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The measures have been broadly welcomed by campaign groups and regional leaders - almost all of whom are Labour mayors – but familiar concerns have been raised about larger authorities not being accountable and eroding local decision making.

Currently, only around 50 per cent of the country is covered by devolution - something the Government plans to improve by asking all councils not currently covered to enter into larger geographic arrangements.

Some had hoped yesterday’s announcement would include the first steps towards fiscal devolution - giving regional mayors power to raise specific tariffs such as a tourist tax, but this was not included in the white paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about this by the Yorkshire Post, Ms Rayner said: “As areas have more powers obviously the funding that goes with it will be devolved, and we’re looking at how we will give them single settlements as well, which will enable them to have more control over what to spend the money on in their local areas.”

She said it was not something that had been ruled out, but that: “It’s about evolution, different mayors are at different points, we’ve already agreed single settlements for two of the mayors, so it’s about making sure we’re supporting the combined authorities and mayoral model to make sure we get up to the scale so they can deliver the best outcomes for areas.”

Under the plans, areas which currently have two-tier local government, for example a district council and a county council, will be asked to put forward proposals on how best to merge.

However there are areas where this has become a highly contentious issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what the Government planned to do about areas which did not want to merge, and how firm the Government planned on being, Ms Rayner said: “There are clear incentives for local areas to do this, but I would say to those areas they know what the challenges they face on transport, on healthcare outcomes, on skills on employment. By being able to combine and work together we can really work together to unlock potential.

“So I don’t see a reason why local areas wouldn’t want to do that and I want them to have a seat round the table.

“I want to see a mayoral council for England, and I want all areas to have a seat around that table.”

Jonathan Carr-West is the chief executive of the Local Government Information Unit, and said: “The Government’s devolution agenda as set out in today’s White Paper is ambitious and far reaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At LGIU, we have for many years argued that complex problems find their best solutions locally and that power needs to be devolved from Whitehall to our regions, councils and communities.