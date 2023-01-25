More support needed to prevent further decline of local journalism, senior MPs warn

The quality and breadth of local journalism will continue to dwindle without new support, a group of senior MPs has said in a report which warns of the damage to democracy and society this could cause.

The review, by the Department for Communities, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, looks at the sustainability of local news, and found many smaller local publishers have struggled to adapt to the shift away from print towards an online world which favours larger companies.

Between 2009 and 2019, more than 300 local newspaper titles closed, the report found, with surviving news providers often operating with diminished resources and fewer journalists.

The committee highlights the harmful impact on communities of the resulting decline in access to local news, including a decrease in participation in civic life, less scrutiny of local government decisions and increasing levels of polarisation and misinformation.

The future of local journalism has been examined by the DCMS committee

The report also praises the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme (LDRS) – a BBC-funded project which sees specialist local government reporters embedded in local news outlets, producing content on local authorities which had previously seen a reduction in coverage.

It says the scheme should be expanded, and protected during upcoming BBC Charter negotiations with the Government.

To support the sector to adapt to the new market, the report recommends that the Government establishes an innovation fund for news as proposed in the Cairncross Review.

It should also explore ways to make it easier for local news publishers to achieve charitable status and encourage more philanthropic funding of local journalism.

More must also be done to ensure that support reaches smaller publishers of local news, and long-awaited digital markets legislation must enable news sites to negotiate a fair commercial relationship with online companies that host their stories, such as Google and Meta – Facebook’s parent company, it says.

The committee also calls for the BBC to reconsider its proposals for its local radio stations to share more content across regions as part of its digital-first strategy.

The corporation wrote to MPs since the report’s agreement saying they had adapted a number of proposals, although the main changes of concern to the committee will still go ahead.

Damian Green MP, acting chairman of the DCMS Committee, said: “With the shift towards online readership swallowing up traditional print revenues, many local newspapers which have served their communities for years have struggled to keep their heads above water.

"While hundreds have already folded, those that remain are faced with a lack of resources to conduct quality journalism, forcing them into a downward spiral of decline, as readership and therefore revenues continue to fall further.

“The disappearance of local news providers, which have always acted as the eyes and ears of their readers and held local decision makers to account, has ripped a hole in the heart of many communities.

"Worryingly it is the most deprived areas of the country that are most likely to miss out on coverage, compounding the disadvantages they already face.

“While there are many success stories of innovation, the very nature of having smaller audiences and limited reach means local publishers find it hard to float in a market that rewards scale.

