More than 50 fines issued in partygate investigation, Scotland Yard confirm

At least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office, the Metropolitan Police said in its latest update on Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

This is up from the 20 referrals the force said had been made at the end of March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Yard said it was “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed”, with the possibility of more fines to come.

File photo dated 29/10/2019 of the front door of number 10 Downing Street in London (PA)

Previously, Sheffield Council have said they are unaware whether chief executive Kate Josephs is one of the individuals to have been fined, following a gathering for her departure from the civil service in 2020.