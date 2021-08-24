More than 90 Afghan refugees being housed in Yorkshire seaside town amid 'tremendous' outpouring of support

Scarborough North Bay (Gary Longbottom/JPI Media)

Overall, 92 people who have fled crisis-hit Afghanistan are currently staying in Scarborough, including 64 children.

They are being housed at a local hotel, which is not being named by the authorities, with Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill who described the overwhelming support with

with local charity and support organisations being “inundated with donations” .

“It’s great that people in Scarborough have stepped up to the mark of being very generous in what they’ve given,” he told the Yorkshire Post, as he suggested the town could take more people in future.

Mr Goodwill explained: “We’ve got experience because we’ve had Syrian refugees before who very quickly became part of our community. As the people in the hotel move on to more permanent accommodation I’m sure we will be happy to take our fair share.”

He added: “Most of them would leave the country with not much more than the clothes on their backs, so it is important that we can get things that they need quickly to them and the people of Scarborough have very quickly stepped up to the mark and been very generous.”

The news comes ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosting a meeting of G7 leaders on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the unfolding crisis.

During the virtual discussions, it is thought Mr Johnson will press US President Joe Biden on keeping troops in the Afghan capital Kabul for longer than the previously agreed August 31 departure date.