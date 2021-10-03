More to be revealed on Northern Powerhouse Rail in 'next few days' Boris Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid (left), visit the construction site of the new children's hospital at Leeds General Infirmary in West Yorkshire.

Mr Johnson also suggested that there could be more certainty over HS2 “very soon” as he told reporters that “we'll be saying more about some of the really big ticket items” as the Conservatives head to their annual conference this week in Manchester.

There have been fears in recent months that the flagship high speed rail project connecting cities across the north of England will be watered down, in what had been described as a “hammer blow” to the regions.

In June, The Yorkshire Post saw Government documents which suggested that rather than building new infrastructure between Leeds and Manchester, NPR could follow the route of the existing Trans-Pennine route through Huddersfield and Dewsbury, a move which would see no new station built in Bradford.

Speaking on a visit to Leeds on Saturday afternoon, Mr Johnson said: “In the in the course of the next few days, we'll be saying more about some of the really big ticket items such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, which I think will be fantastic for the whole of the north.” .

Following rumours that the eastern leg of HS2 between Leeds and Birmingham could be facing the axe, Mr Johnson was also asked when Yorkshire would find out for certain what is happening and replied: “Very soon.”

He added: “And it will be great for all parts of the north, we will deliver long overdue transport, blessings [and] advantages to people [...] Look at the difference in transport infrastructure between the North, it's ridiculous.

“We can fix it.”

In a speech in 2019, Mr Johnson said he wanted “to be the Prime Minister who does with Northern Powerhouse Rail what we did for Crossrail in London.”