Moving Defra to Yorkshire to be nearer farming communities 'makes perfect sense', suggests Tory MP

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said moving the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs out of London makes "perfect sense" and suggested York in particular would be a "fantastic location".

He made the comments during a Westminster Hall debate on sustainable agriculture and food production practices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the debate, Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall congratulated Mr Sturdy for an "excellent speech" on the issue.

Julian Sturdy has suggested Defra could benefit from being based closer to farming communities

He added: "His vison for the future, and the idea of what we need to do around food security, is incredibly important. Does he agree that if there is one Department that should probably be based outside London, alongside the agricultural colleges and the experts in this country, it is Defra?"

Mr Sturdy replied that it was a "very good point".

He said: "I thought he was about to call for Defra to come to his constituency; I would argue that York would make a fantastic location too.

"The principle of Defra moving out of London and into the wider farming community, where our food production is based, makes perfect sense. I completely agree with him."

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow did not address the comments about the department's suggested move during her response to Mr Sturdy's speech.