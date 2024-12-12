MP backs petition which clamps down on 'terrorising' fireworks

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Moore spoke in support of a petition, with more than 75,000 signatures, which says that fireworks should only be sold to licensed users.

The Keighley and Ilkley MP said: “The loud bangs and flashes of fireworks, when in excess, can make the surrounding area feel like a warzone.

“In Keighley, which I am proud to represent, fireworks are used throughout the year, and often throughout the night, there are times when the whole sky is lit up with the constant thunder of fireworks.”

The petition was started by Alan Smith, whose mother, Josephine, 88, was killed after two teenagers stuffed a lit firework through her letterbox.

Mr Moore called on the Government to deliver a full policy review into fireworks, and said greater resources should be provided to police and councils to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

“Every year I hear terrible stories about fireworks being used antisocially outside of regulated events, throughout the year, at all times of the night, to terrorise the community,” he said.

“I am grateful to the petitioners and campaigners who I have met who are working tirelessly to bring about real change.

“The Government owes it to the public to listen and finally take real action to prevent further tragedies.”

The Department for Business and Trade said: "Most people use fireworks in a responsible and safe manner, with laws in place to address misuse.

"The Government intends to engage with stakeholders to gather evidence on the impact of fireworks.

“The Government takes the misuse of fireworks issues seriously. Where local issues are identified, councils and the police have powers to protect the public from misuse and harm.