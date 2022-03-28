Dehenna Davison, who represents Bishop Auckland, called on the Best Actor winner to “help stop others experiencing the heartache” she has faced, after her father was killed by a single punch when she was 13.

Mr Smith, who won his first Academy Award for King Richard last night, appeared to take offence to a gag Mr Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He walked up on stage and appeared to hit Mr Rock before returning to his seat and shouting twice: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

File photo dated 04/12/21 of Dehenna Davison MP

Conservative MP Ms Davison said this afternoon that she “watched with surprise” as the incident played out.

In a letter addressed to a location in Beverly Hills, she added: “While I found Rock’s joke in the poorest taste, I was very disappointed to see you use your substantial platform not for good, but for the promotion of violence.

“I too have a deep desire to defend a loved one. When I was thirteen my father was killed by a single blow to the head.

“My life was turned upside down and it was this that led to me getting involved in politics.

“I wanted to do all I could to help ensure other children wouldn’t have to experience losing a parent, missing school to sit through court, or attending years of therapy as I did.”

Ms Davison, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group on One Punch Assaults went on: “That is why I invite you to speak to the All Party Parliamentary Group on One Punch Assaults to discuss our campaign, and to hear the stories of those who have lost loved ones to a single punch.

“We cannot change our past actions, but we can shape our futures, and we can choose to use our platforms for good.