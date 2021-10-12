MP says developer 'must take action now' to fix issues on Yorkshire estate

Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, said the state of the road on The Banks estate in Silsden is "appalling"

Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, spoke out last month and said Harron Homes’ The Banks development was “unfinished” after dozens of residents lodged complaints.

Yesterday, the Tory politician claimed the developer had failed to address the long-standing issues on 47-home estate, which consists of three, four and five bedroom properties, and it “must take action now”.

He said: “Their development in Silsden has left residents with many issues, which range from cracks in walls to unfinished landscaping, and the state of the road is appalling. They must step up and sort it out.

“I am in conversation with the secretary of state for housing to discuss what further measures the government can take to hold developers to account for broken promises - as it’s just not fair on residents.”

A spokeswoman for Harron Homes Yorkshire said: “A number of factors including delays due to the pandemic have complicated the completion programme for our site at The Banks in Silsden.