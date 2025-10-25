MP says Scarborough gas drilling should be classed as fracking

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume has said she is “campaigning hard for the Government to extend the moratorium on fracking to include ‘proppant squeeze’ so that we close this loophole and ban fracking for good”.

Europa Oil & Gas is seeking to install a 38m high gas drilling rig on land in Burniston, near Scarborough, as part of its “proppant squeeze” project.

If plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council, the initial scheme at Burniston would test whether gas could be extracted on a commercially viable basis and, if further approvals were granted, extraction could take place for “about 20 years”.

Campaigners in Scarborough and the wider coast have been protesting against the plans.

Anti fracking campaigners staging a previous protest at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall. Photo: Richard Ponter

At the Labour Party Conference, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband announced he would permanently ban fracking, a method of extracting oil and gas from shale rock, by pumping liquids deep underground at high pressures to release the gas trapped inside.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero told The Yorkshire Post that proppant squeezing would not be included in the moratorium.

Will Holland, CEO of Europa, said: “I’m disappointed that Alison Hume MP continues to oppose our plans, despite our having actively engaged with her and indeed welcomed her to the prospective drilling site to explain our plans and answer her questions.