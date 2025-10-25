MP says Scarborough gas drilling should be classed as fracking

The controversial “proppant squeezing” method of gas extraction that an energy company wants to test in North Yorkshire should be part of the fracking ban, a Labour MP will say today.
Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Westminster Correspondent

Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume has said she is “campaigning hard for the Government to extend the moratorium on fracking to include ‘proppant squeeze’ so that we close this loophole and ban fracking for good”.

Europa Oil & Gas is seeking to install a 38m high gas drilling rig on land in Burniston, near Scarborough, as part of its “proppant squeeze” project.

If plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council, the initial scheme at Burniston would test whether gas could be extracted on a commercially viable basis and, if further approvals were granted, extraction could take place for “about 20 years”.

Campaigners in Scarborough and the wider coast have been protesting against the plans.

Anti fracking campaigners staging a previous protest at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall. Photo: Richard Ponter

At the Labour Party Conference, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband announced he would permanently ban fracking, a method of extracting oil and gas from shale rock, by pumping liquids deep underground at high pressures to release the gas trapped inside.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero told The Yorkshire Post that proppant squeezing would not be included in the moratorium.

Will Holland, CEO of Europa, said: “I’m disappointed that Alison Hume MP continues to oppose our plans, despite our having actively engaged with her and indeed welcomed her to the prospective drilling site to explain our plans and answer her questions.

“It’s a shame that she would prefer to import gas, at not only a much higher cost to the exchequer but also a much higher cost to the environment given the significantly greater emissions associated with imported oil and gas.”

