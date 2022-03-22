MP says Yorkshire town 'inundated' with new housing 'can't cope' with 140-home development

Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, spoke out after Persimmon Homes applied for planning permission to build on a 14-acre plot of agricultural land, off Bolton Road in Silsden.

According to the plans, the developer wants to build 140 “high quality” homes, which will all have gardens and off-street parking, on a site which is less than half a mile away from Silsden town centre and "benefits from excellent accessibility by a range of transport modes".

The company has agreed to provide at least 28 affordable homes and around £300,000 that can be spent on infrastructure in the area.

An artists impression of the homes Persimmon Homes wants to build in Silsden, West Yorkshire

However, Mr Moore has spoken out against the proposals and he is urging locals to object.

“Silsden is being completely inundated with new housing and local infrastructure can’t cope,” he said in a statement.

“Silsden has experienced huge growth recently and the town has reached a point where it cannot take anymore.

“There are many other new housing developments currently being constructed in Silsden, including the ones from Barratt Homes, Lindum Homes and Skipton Properties.

“These new proposals will undoubtedly cause huge extra strain on vital services, including healthcare and education.

“Anyone who has driven in Silsden knows how big an issue congestion is, and the current road infrastructure could not handle an even greater number of vehicles in the town.”