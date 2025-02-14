Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, Channel 4 opened a permanent newsroom in Leeds, becoming the first news programme to present from two locations.

Last year, the broadcaster confirmed plans to sell its London headquarters in Horseferry Road as part of a plan to save money.

It said it would move 600 staff outside by the capital by the end of this year, and pledged to “find a new fit-for-purpose office space in central London”.

Alex Sobel wants the Big 4 sculture to be moved to City Square, Leeds. Credit: PA | PA

Now, Alex Sobel, the Leeds Central and Headingley MP, has said he will make representations to Government ministers about turning the Yorkshire City into Channel 4’s main base.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "The opening of the new Channel 4 HQ in Leeds more than three years ago has been one of the great British broadcasting success stories of the decade.

"That success in developing high-quality programme making in the North can move to an even higher level given that C4 is selling its main London base in Horseferry Road.

"When Channel 4 finalises that closure, rather than simply moving it to another site in London, the best option would be to relocate all headquarter functions to Leeds where there is a highly successful functioning HQ.”

Mr Sobel also said the iconic Big 4 sculpture could be moved to City Square.

He said it would give a “greater regional balance” to its broadcasting and signify “an irreversible shift away from London-centric television”.

"Making Leeds the main home of C4 would revolutionise the way programmes are commissioned, produced, and broadcast,” he added.