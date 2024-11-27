Labour MP Kim Leadbeater (centre) with Dignity in Dying campaigners as they gather in Parliament Square, central London, in support of the 'assisted dying bill', October 16, 2024

If this is passed by MPs, it would block the vote on the assisted dying legislation which is due on Friday.

Kim Leadbeater has brought this forward as a private member’s bill, a mechanism which allows backbench MPs to propose new laws.

This has been traditionally used to change the law around matters of conscience, such as with abortion and equal marriage, as it can be a free vote without any government influence.

The Spen Valley MP has described the proposed legislation, which would allow terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to end their lives with approval of two doctors and a High Court judge, as the “most robust” in the world.

However, as it is a private member’s bill there is no Whitehall support in drafting the legislation and MPs get less time for debate.

Ms Dixon and her co-sponsors, Tory Dr Ben Spencer and Lib Dem Munira Wilson, have concerns that the legal and practical complexities of assisted dying have not been given due consideration.

The amendment states that there should not be a second reading of £the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill because the House’s procedures for the consideration of Private Members’ Bills do not allow for sufficient debate on and scrutiny of a Bill on a matter of this importance”.

It states that any vote by MPs should be “subsequent to an independent review of and public consultation on the existing law and proposals for change”.

“Despite the efforts of the proposer of the private member’s bill [Ms Leadbeater] to give opportunity for parliamentarians to engage with the subject, there remain many unanswered questions about the detail and complexity of implementation.”

There have not been government assessments on the impacts of the policy on the NHS and judiciary, and both Cabinet ministers who would be charged with enforcing the law, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, are against it.

Ms Dixon continued: “That is why I am calling for an independent review similar to a Royal Commission or Law Commission to provide an in-depth assessment and proposals before this is voted on in parliament.

“It is also vital that there is public consultation on the detail of the Bill rather than relying on simple polling data.”

As well as a public consultation, the MPs are calling for an independent review of the palliative care sector

The Shipley MP added: “It is clear from other jurisdictions that high quality and universal access to palliative and end of life care is a necessary prerequisite to ensure that people who are terminally ill regardless of their circumstances or identity can make a free and informed decision.